HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A McLean County man is behind bars after being busted for distribution of narcotics.

According to the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, on June 7, detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, arrested Jonathan W. Bray of Livermore.

Officials say Bray was located in Central City at a local business. After authorities made contact, a large amount of currency and quantity of suspected methamphetamine was located. A search warrant was obtained that led to a discovery of a rifle that was modified and had a high-capacity loaded magazine.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing with additional charges expected. Bray is being housed in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center and charged with trafficking meth over two grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.