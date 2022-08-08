MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County NAACP will be hosting the afternoon of fun and games at the Ray Jones Athletic Complex at Muhlenberg County Park, in Greenville.

The NAACP says along with the kick ball tournament, there will be cornhole, tennis, a hula-hoop race, music, food and prizes. Teams may register for the tournament before the August 31 deadline, by signing up at the Muhlenberg County NAACP Facebook page. A team will be made up of seven to ten players, with seven playing and three subs. Three coaches are allowed. Team members must be eighteen or older.

NAACP says there is no fee to register a team to play. A team may get a sponsor for $200 to design the team’s shirts, and receive a token of appreciation from the organization. Competition starts at noon on September 24.