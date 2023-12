HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have announced Muhlenberg County Public Schools will be closed December 18 and 19 due to sickness and low attendance.

According to officials, these two days will not be counted as NTI days, and will not be required make-up days for students. The two days will be required work days for staff only.

Christmas break was previously scheduled to begin on December 20 at Muhlenberg County Public Schools