MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week.

Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading south near Harper Road in Logan County.

She’s believed to be walking to Bowling Green, but the reason why was not disclosed. Minton was last seen wearing black clothes with a yellow rain jacket.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Muhlenberg County Sheriff Office at 270-338-3345 or Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.

