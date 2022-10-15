GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Tri-State animal shelter is looking for help after they say their kennels are completely full.

The Muhlenberg County Humane Society posted on social media Friday night saying now is a good time to get a dog if you’ve been thinking about doing so.

“ Urgent our shelter is completely FULL we have no empty kennels , if you are thinking about getting a dog now is the time to do it ,please stop by the shelter tomorrow from 12-2 or stop by our adoption event at Rural King from 9-1 and see if we have a fur baby for you !” said their social media post.

The animal shelter says they had an amazing turnout at their adoption event, finding ten forever homes for many of their animals.