HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Fire officials had their hands full late Friday night after a house in Beech Creek caught on fire and kept firefighters busy for several hours.

The Greenville Fire Department shared a photo of the blaze on Facebook, mentioning their firefighters were dispatched to the home to help the Drakesboro and Beechmont Volunteer Fire Department put out the fire.

The photo appeared to show the home engulfed in flames with dark gray smoke billowing into the sky.

Officials say this happened shortly before 9 p.m. on the 100 block of Woodruff Lane in Beech Creek.

According to the social media post, Station 4 was on scene for almost three hours before returning to service. Fortunately, no civilians or first responders were injured.

An official cause of the fire has not been revealed by fire officials.