HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A pursuit in Greenville ended with injuries after officials state a vehicle went off the road.

The Greenville Fire Department states at 3:35 a.m. Friday morning, fire officials were called to a reported rollover crash with ejection and entrapment.

Muhlenberg County dispatch advised the vehicle was 200 to 300 feet off the roadway.

After making contact with the occupants and law enforcement, GFD stated no extrication was needed.

Officials state two juveniles were transported to a local hospital in unknown conditions.

Officials also say KY-181 was shut down for approximately three hours.