HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Fire Department is on the scene of a vehicle crash in the 3500 block of Highway 181 north in Nebo. The vehicle appears to have crashed into the side of a house.

Fire officials say that one person, an adult male, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities say that crews on the scene are working with local tow companies and utility technicians to come up with a plan on stabilization and removal of the vehicle and further inspection of the house’s structural stability.

Image courtesy: Greenville Fire Department

The southbound lane of Highway 181 is currently blocked and crews are directing traffic.

This is a developing story.