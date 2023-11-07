HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Muhlenberg County.

Officials with the Greenville Fire Department state they were dispatched to the 3700 block of U.S. 62 W for mutual aid following the crash.

Officials say they were notified it was an accident with entrapment, but law enforcement notified fire personnel there was no entrapment.

Officials state arriving crews arrived to a small pickup and a triaxle with heavy front-end damage.

One adult male was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.