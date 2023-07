HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One was taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Muhlenberg County.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, Fire and Police responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 4 p.m. on July 21 with unknown injuries in the 1200 block of Cleaton Road.

Prior to arrival, officials were advised a female was lying on the ground.

While one male was taken to the hospital, the female refused transportation, officials state.