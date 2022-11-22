GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Muhlenberg Central Dispatch says some parts of the county are currently under a boil advisory.

Officials posted on social media, notifying that the advisory is in effect for all living or working along College St., East and West Trowbridge St., as well as Center Street in Greenville.

Dispatch mentioned the day before that the boil advisory along the intersection of SR 601 and 181N to Stovall Lane has been lifted. Officials say this also includes all side roads.

For any questions, dispatch urges you to reach out to your local water department.