CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A man was taken into custody after police say he drunkenly crashed into a ditch.

Saturday afternoon, a Central City Police Department officer on patrol says they were nearly struck head on by another car. While trying to pull over the vehicle, the officer claims the car swerved off the road and went airborne into a ditch.

According to police, Jefferey Rose and two children were found inside the vehicle. Miraculously, no one was injured in the crash. Investigators believe Rose was under the influence. He was arrested and is facing charges of: