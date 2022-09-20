CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says officers arrested a woman overnight in an alleged assault case.

Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, police say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Reservoir in reference to a potential stabbing.

Investigators believe that Tasha Zellers wielded an “edged weapon”, which they say she used to inflict a serious injury to a male victim.

According to authorities, the man was treated and transported to a nearby hospital by emergency services. Zellers was arrested and booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail. She currently faces one charge of:

Assault 1st Degree

