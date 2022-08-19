MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Police Department says they’re received complaints that a police impersonator is calling residents and demanding money. The scam involves someone claiming they work for the police department.

“They may use our officers’ real names and use a spoofing app to cause the Police Department phone number to display on your Caller ID,” said a GPD spokesperson. “They will then claim they are collecting money and have a convincing story or threaten you with arrest or criminal charges.”

Officials say the scammer may even ask you to purchase gift cards or give them personal information, such as social security numbers or credit card information.

“We do not, under any circumstances, call to collect money for any reason or ask for personal information over the phone,” the spokesperson commented. “Please do not become a victim of these scams. Do not give them personal or financial information.”

If someone calls you claiming to be with any law enforcement agency and you feel it could be a scam, police say to ask for the officer’s name and badge number. After that, hang up and call that law enforcement agency to verify if the call was real or a scam.

