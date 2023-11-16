HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – People are invited to come to Historic Paradise Park for its first ever Christmas in the Park event on December 17, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials say the park will transform into a winter wonderland filled with joyous activities for the whole family. Admission is free.

Officials with the park say the events include:

Meet and Greet with Santa, Mrs. Claus and Cupid Santa, Mrs. Claus and Cupid will be taking lists from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m..

Food will be available Cookies will be provided by Courtney’s Cookies. People can get a cup of freshly brewed coffee or hot cocoa from the Two Bears Brew Coffee truck. People can get a grilled pimento cheese sandwich or any other option from Tambra.

Pictures with Santa Ashley Benson Photography will be on-site to capture moments with Santa.

Tinsel will be a hair accessory Visitors will have the opportunity to adorn their locks with tinsel, a special feature offering a variety of tinsel options for hairstyles.



“We are thrilled to invite the community to celebrate Christmas with us at Historic Paradise Park. It is our hope that Christmas in the Park will be a cherished tradition where families and friends come together to create lasting memories,” said Carolyn Shelton, Historic Paradise Park Secretary.