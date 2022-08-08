POWDERLY, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say Powderly is hosting Kentucky’s only qualifying Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeo on August 12 and 13.

Alivia Burns, the director of the Muhlenberg County Agriculture Center, says headliner and country star Terri Clark will perform the night of August 13 with the Andy Brasher Band, and Blackford Creek to open for her. Burns says the night of August 12 will be a family night and there will be mechanical bull rides, face paintings, balloon modeling, Miss Rodeo Kentucky autographs, and more.

Burns says tickets for each night are $20 for adults. Kids seven to eleven are $15 and six and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Ag Center or online.

Burns says the rodeo clown, cowboys, and livestock will be arriving on August 11.