HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The American Red Cross says it is experiencing a national blood shortage, and it will be stopping by Central City.

Officials say fewer donors than needed gave this summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals. The American Red Cross says Hurricane Idalia further strained the blood supply with blood drive cancellations and reduced blood and platelet donations in affected areas. Officials say this compounded a shortfall of about 30,000 donations in August.

A news release says donors of all blood types are urgently needed, and there is an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors to make an appointment to give now to ensure patients across the country continue to receive critical medical care.

The Red Cross says there will be an opportunity in Central City, and the organization will have a blood donation event September 14 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.. The Red Cross says the drive will be at the Central City Convention Center.

People can schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting this website or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).