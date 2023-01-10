CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Over a week-long search ended in the arrest of a woman in Muhlenberg County.

Late last night, police apprehended Natasha Bratcher. Central City PIO Justin Dockery says authorities accuse her of selling fentanyl to a child. According to police, the child was seriously injured after using the drug.

Bratcher was arrested after a multi-jurisdiction effort. We’re told the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected to be made.

“A great appreciation also goes out to our community for their observations and attention in this investigation,” the Central City Police Department said after the arrest on social media.

Natasha Bratcher was booked into the Muhlenberg County Detention Center and faces a charge of “Unlawful Transaction w. Minor, 1st – Ill Cont Sub, Phys Inj F”.

