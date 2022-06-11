EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The 2022 Central Zone Multi-Cultural Swim Meet is treading water at the Deaconess Aquatic Center on June 11-12. The swim meet is a first for the Tri-State region and is a cooperative effort between Indiana Swimming, Greater Evansville Aquatic Team and the Boonville Aquatic Dolphins.

The competition events started on Friday night with an outreach clinic at the Dream Center and a night out with teammates, families and coaches at Bosse Field to watch the Evansville Otters.

The meet is broken up into a.m. and p.m. sessions with start times at 9:30 a.m. on June 11 and 12, 1:30 p.m. on June 11 and 1 p.m. on June 12. A banquet will be held at the CK Newsome Center on Saturday night for all teams and families.

“Indiana Swimming and the Central Zone are honored to partner with Greater Evansville Aquatic Team,

Boonville Aquatic Dolphins and Evansville Sports Corporation in hosting the 2022 Central Zone Multi-Cultural Meet,” said Executive Director at Indiana Swimming Tony Young. “Evansville will build on its reputation of hosting successful events and leveraging a team of community support to realize the vision of this event, to inspire athletes from under-represented populations to engage in competition, empowers leadership and celebrates the sport of swimming. Athletes in the Central Zone will be invited to attend this competition. The Central Zone is comprised of 15 Local Swimming Committees (LSCs) representing Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Lake Erie, Michigan, Midwestern, Minnesota, Missouri Valley, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Ozark, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.”

“Evansville Sports Corporation is excited to be partnering with Indiana Swimming and our local swim clubs to bring competitive youth swimming to the Aquatic Center,” said Evansville Sports Corporation President Eric Marvin. “This meet is an excellent way to introduce the new Deaconess Aquatic Center to our local and regional community. We look forward to partnering with our local and state swimming communities to bring swimming to the Evansville area.”



Additional information regarding the Central Zone Multi-Cultural Meet can be found by visiting evansvillesports.org, contacting Ginny King at virginia.king@evsc12.com or (812) 483-8254 and Mike Chapman at coachchapman@boonvilleaquaticdolphins.com or (812) 568-4696.

More information regarding the Evansville Sports Corporation can be found by visiting evansvillesports.org or contacting Erin Graninger at egraninger@evansvillesports.org or (812) 568-0097.