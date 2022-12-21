EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Winter storms are a common occurrence in the Tristate, but this time around things are a little different. Precipitation, wind and cold temperatures will create issues long after the snow ends. As Tim Troutman with Henderson County Emergency Management says, it is time to hunker down.

“All of the moisture from the rain earlier in the day and snow that could be occurring is likely going to freeze on all surfaces,” says Troutman.

While accumulations are likely, this Winter storm brings another dangerous hazard.

” I don’t think the snow will create a lot of issues, but the temperatures may,” explains Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle. Treacherous road conditions are bad enough, but increased traffic due to holiday travel has Sgt. Todd Ringle concerned. In addition to winterizing your vehicle with winter tires, new wipers and wiper fluid, winter apparel is a must.

“A lot of people don’t really wear proper clothing during winter months,” says Sgt. Ringle. “They might grab a lightweight jacket, get in their car, they turn on the heat and then they go. But they don’t prepare for those events where they break down, they have a flat tire, they have to get out of their car to walk and go get help, and they’re not prepared.”

Outside of dangerous wind chill values, gusty winds could lead to possible power outages, as well, adding just another layer to an already-crowded list of winter impacts. In the event of power outages, Troutman suggests if using a generator, keep it at least 20 feet from your home in order to prevent carbon monoxide from entering your house. Additionally, for the holiday travelers, Troutman says it may be best to wait.

“If you have a way to delay those travel plans for just a few days,” says Troutman, “it would be so much easier on your ability to get to where you want to be.”