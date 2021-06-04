DEVELOPING: Multi-vehicle fatality shuts down WB Audubon Pkwy

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – We’re told a multi-vehicle fatality has closed down the westbound lanes of the Audubon Parkway in Henderson County.

Troopers believe a vehicle traveling eastbound crossed the median striking a westbound car, killing the passenger. The driver of the westbound car has been transported for treatment.

An infant and driver in the eastbound car have been taken to an Evansville hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Kentucky State Police are working the scene near the 3 mile-marker and ask drivers to take an alternate route.

🚨HENDERSON CO🚨



Audubon Parkway at the 3 mile-marker westbound is completely closed due to a multi-vehicle fatality.@kystatepolice reconstructionist enroute.



Please take an alternate route. — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) June 4, 2021

Police say the road will likely be closed until at least 6:30 p.m.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene working to learn more.