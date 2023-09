UPDATE: Police say they have found the missing man and he has received medical care.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch officials say that multiple agencies are currently conducting a search for a missing man in the area of Bass Lane near Greenville in Muhlenberg County.

Dispatch has described the man as elderly, wearing khaki shorts and a white t-shirt. Officials say he went missing around 1:30 this afternoon.

Anyone with any questions should contact Muhlenberg County Dispatch.