HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – First responders are asking people to avoid the area of 136 W and Klondike Road in Henderson County while multiple fire departments work to extinguish a wildland fire.

Smith Mills fire Department said on Facebook they are responding to the fire along with Corydon Civil Defense, Cairo Fire Department, Union County Fire Department, Henderson City/County Rescue Squad and the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

