HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Multiple law enforcement agency boats were seen following a tug boat on the riverfront in downtown Evansville on Wednesday, but officials say there is no cause for alarm.

According to officials, the operation was a training exercise organized by the Coast Guard to help train area law enforcement and fire agencies. A spokesperson said the training included how to respond to medical emergencies and maritime hijackings.

