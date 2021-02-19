Multiple boats caught fire at Hoosier Hills Marina in Dubois County

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) Dispatch has confirmed that several boats caught fire at the Hoosier Hills Marina on Lake Patoka in Dubois County. Eyewitness News has received reports that up to 11 boats were on fire, some of which are large houseboats.

According to a Facebook post by Hoosier Hills Marina, a houseboat caught fire on a dock Friday morning. The Marina is closed until further notice.

The Marina says slip holders will be notified as more information becomes available.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way scene.

This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on February 19, 2021)