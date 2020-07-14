Multiple car break-ins, one stolen and crashed into a ditch in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson police are searching for suspects involved in several car break-ins early this morning.

One vehicle was stolen and crashed into a ditch.

What seemed to be a nice, quiet neighborhood, possibly too welcoming, attracting some unwanted visitors.

Around 3 A.M, Henderson police were called to the Countryview subdivision off of Kentucky 285.

Where someone broke into several cars.

Police say a ring camera recorded some video showing a red SUV pulling into the neighborhood and dropping off four people who police believe were targeting unlocked cars.

One person is seen stealing a grey ford escape from Gregory Drive and lost control after hitting a storm drain just one block away.

The car flew in the air and landed across a driveway, partially in the ditch.

Residents in the area say they crimes like these have increased over the years.

Police are asking to lock your doors and take valuables out of your vehicle when stepping away for long period of time.

No suspects have been arrested or identified at this time.

Police say they have that footage and are investigating.

Anyone with information are asked to contact police.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)

