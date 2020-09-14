Multiple COVID-19 cases reported at Transcendent Healthcare

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to a Warrick County Health Official, there is an outbreak of COVID-19 at Transcendent Healthcare in Boonville.

The official reports three patients and four employees have tested positive for the virus.

The facility has changed their visitation policy to outside visits only. This new policy remains in effect until further notice or until there are no longer possible cases.

