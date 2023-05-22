HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on various drug related charges on Monday during saturated patrols for the Click it or Ticket campaign.

According to a release from DCSO, a deputy located a vehicle with its flashers on in the 2300 block of West 4th street just after midnight. During an investigation, deputies say they located a quantity of suspected methamphetamine along with assorted paraphernalia.

As a result of this investigation, DCSO arrested Geraldine Havener, 58, and Terry Glover, 56, both from Owensboro. In addition, Glover was also charged with failure to appear in Daviess County. Their charges are listed below:

Terry Glover

Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Drug paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

Failure to wear seat belts

Failure to appear (Underlying charge of alcohol intoxication.

Geraldine Havener

Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Drug paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

Failure to wear seat belts

Deputies patrolling in the 2400 block of KY 144 just before 1:30 say they observed a subject attempting to jump into the roadway. Upon contact with the subject, deputies identified him as Christopher Light, 38 of Owensboro, and learned that he had a felony warrant out of Daviess County for the charge of contempt of court/failure to comply.

Authorities say they located a quantity of suspected methamphetamine inside his pocket. His charges are listed below:

Christopher Light

Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Felony Warrant (Contempt of court/Failure to comply)

Deputies in the 3100 block of Fairvew Drive say they observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop later on the same day. Deputies identified the passenger of the vehicle as Kimberly Kassinger, 53, of Rockport, and learned she had an indictment warrant out of Ohio County and took her into custody.

During a search, authorities say they found a “trafficking amount” of methamphetamine and assorted paraphernalia. Deputies also seized a quantity of currency from Kassinger as well. Her charges are listed below.

Kimberly Kassinger