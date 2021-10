UNION COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Several fire departments responded to reports of a fire in the Grangertown area on Thursday.

According to fire fighters, the fire happened at a home off State Highway 2917 around 8 p.m. They said when they arrived, about 80 percent of the home was engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to a nearby garage.

It took multiple fire departments over three hours to extinguish the fire. There is no word yet on a cause for the fire.