Victims identified in fatal Darmstadt Jeep crash

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear confirmed the identities of the two teenagers who died in a crash Friday night on Wortman Rd. in Darmstadt.

Lockyear says Ian Cosby of Henderson and Alec Cavins of Evansville died from their injuries.

Investigators say the Jeep they were in ran off the roadway, hit a telephone pole, and collided with a tree.

We’re told Cosby and Cavins died at the scene.

Two other teenagers were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Their identities have not been publicly released and their current condition is not known.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 28, 2020)