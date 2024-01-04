HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Three local courthouses, all in Kentucky, were evacuated on Thursday after authorities say a bomb threat was sent to clerks throughout the state.

Authorities say there was no credible threat, but courthouses were evacuated in the counties of Mclean, Muhlenberg and Webster. Kentucky State Police were also called to clear the scenes and ensure the courthouses were safe.

McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell says the threat was sent by email to all clerks in the state of Kentucky warning that a bomb was in all courthouses. The threat comes just one day after bomb threats caused evacuations and lockdowns at capitol buildings in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Connecticut and Michigan.