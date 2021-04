POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) — Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in the 100 block of Hwy 62 W just before midnight Sunday. Firefighters were on scene until 4 a.m.

The Black Township fire chief says the early morning fire claimed the lives of three dogs and two cats. The family was displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.

(This story was originally published on April 18, 2021)