GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) Sergeant Todd Ringle with the Indiana State Police tweeted out that a crash involving three vehicles has southbound I-69 closed to traffic. Southbound traffic is currently being detoured onto S.R. 68.

Two people have been taken for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Gibson County – Traffic Advisory Update



Both southbound lanes I-69 just north of I-64 are still closed. Traffic is being diverted to SR 68.



ISP are currently on the scene.





This is a developing story.