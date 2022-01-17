Mural honoring prominent black figures unveiled in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A 660-square-foot mural featuring prominent black figures was unveiled in Evansville Monday.

The title of the mural is “I’m Rooting for Everybody Black.” The colorful mural incorporates several Black politicians, artists and athletes, including Barack and Michelle Obama, Tupac Shakur, Muhammed Ali, Malcom X, Martin Luther King Jr. and a dozen more.

Indianapolis artist Ashley Nora says it took ten days to paint the mural. She adds that she designed parts of the mural to “pop” when wearing 3-D glasses.

You can go see the mural inside Y&E’s community center at 1308 Vann Ave.