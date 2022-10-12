FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – As the murder trial for Brodey Murbarger continues into its second week, the jury heard from two unexpected witnesses, first Murbarger’s father Jayson, followed by Murbarger himself. In a room full of family and friends of Megan Nichols, the court along with jurors learned more about the relationship between Nichols and Murbarger.

FBI investigator William O’Sullivan took the stand Wednesday, detailing the results of his investigation of more than 7,000 text exchanges between Nichols and Murbarger from December 2013 to February 2014. No data was retrieved following early Februrary, but O’Sullivan testifies the messages were initially romantic and sexual in nature, and included several references to the couple planning a runaway in mid 2014.

Shared messages from February 2014 showed a more tumultuous relationship, with Murbarger at one point calling Nichols ‘annoying.’ After the state rested its case, the defense team called Jayson Murbarger, Brodey Murbarger’s father, to the stand. Murbarger was asked about his son’s vehicle, which was totaled in an accident in 2016, and is the same vehicle believed to have been used to transport Nichols’ body on July 3, 2014, the day of her disappearance, with Nichols’ blood found in the trunk of Brodey Murbarger’s car.

During testimony, Jayson Murbarger stated the trunk often leaked water, but did not know of any other fluids that may be in the trunk. The day ended with a surprising visit to the witness stand by Brodey Murbarger. Murbarger testified that Nichols’ blood was in his car after a sexual encounter, in which he used his shirt to clean the blood. Murbarger then stated he placed the shirt in the trunk, where leaking water caused the blood to spread, testifying that the blood would not have come from any other method. Murbarger stated he disposed of the shirt in a ditch.