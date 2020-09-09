Murder trial begins for Spencer County man

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The trial for Alan Bennett, the man accused of killing Linda Bowman in 2019, started Tuesday.

Police were called to the 6200 block of North Highland Rd. in Grandview in March, 2019. Investigators say Bennett and Bowman were living together at the time. The coroner’s office says Bowman died from a single gunshot wound to the head while Bennett was in the hospital for ten days for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 9, 2020)