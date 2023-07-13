HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The murder trial for an Evansville woman charged with murder in connection to her husband’s 2019 death has been rescheduled for later this year.

The trial for Elizabeth Fox-Doerr was scheduled to begin on July 31, but court documents indicate the jury trial date has been moved to October 23. Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond Sr. were both charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the shooting death of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr in 2019.

Authorities say Fox-Doerr and Richmond spoke on the phone prior to Robert Doerr’s shooting. An affidavit for Richmond can be read in the our article covering the charges.