EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Since it opened in 2007: students, families, and people of all walks of life have come to honor, remember, and reflect at the Evansville African American Museum.

On Thursday, museum officials and supporters came the Lincoln Ave. location, the last standing building from the Lincoln Gardens housing project to commemorate its 15th year. Founder Sondra Matthews says she gives the credit “to the Lord for placing me in position to be of help and of service to the community and to the Black community.” Matthews says younger generations need to know the stories and successes Evansville’s Black community has shared through the years.

But as the museum celebrates its 15th year, it is also celebrating a new direction with board director Shayla Calhoun. Calhoun says it’s a “privilege” to serve and give back to her community.

Those walking through the historic museum halls Thursday evening also celebrated history of a different kind, hundreds of miles away. Hours before the celebration, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first African American woman to be confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice.

Board member Talmadge Vick says her confirmation is “long overdue,” saying she has the credentials to bring a more level playing field for African Americans and people of color across the nation. Calhoun is looking forward to Brown Jackson’s time as a Justice, saying people should “tune in” as she shares her story.