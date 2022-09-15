MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – If you’re looking to attend a music festival in Madisonville on September 17, stay tuned.

Organizers of the Western Kentucky Music Festival, say this is the first music festival that caters to up-and-coming independent artists. The event is held each year in the Madisonville City Park, near the park’s lake. Lex Luga of the Mississippi Hood idol tour and Radio Personality of Hood idol Radio are hosting the event.

Organizers encourage people to bring their own lawn chair/blanket. The event also has food trucks and vendor booths. The event is free to the public, mic checks start at 12 p.m., and the after party starts at 10 p.m. at the Larry Carney Center in Madisonville.

The organizers say lyrics must be clean and artists have around seven to ten minutes for a maximum of three songs. All festival artists get free admission and can perform at least one song. Artists may also bring any backdrops for the stage, but must contact Sonya Grey at 502-303-4308 first.

There will be hotel discounts at the Days Inn at Madisonville. The promo code is WKyMusicFestival.

More information about the event can be found here. People can buy tickets here.