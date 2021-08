NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT)– Myriad Brewing Company’s owners said in a Facebook post they plan to break ground on their Newburgh taproom in October. The plan is to open the new location by March.

The new taproom is being built at 8245 High Pointe Drive. This location will be dog friendly and the owners plan to have food trucks and allow food to be brought in.

Their brewery will supply both of their taprooms.