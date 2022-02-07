Mystery lingers in Dawson Springs for man whose home was demolished

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — A man whose home was damaged but still standing after the tornado is trying to find out who tore it down. Now that man tells us he’s taking legal action.

Robby Laffoon’s house in Dawson Springs was one of a few actually left standing after the tornado hit. But now he’s left without a home.

When handing out toys to kids affected by the tornado before Christmas, Laffoon says he got a call from his contractor. His home was gone.

“I said are you serious? He said yeah I’m dead serious,” says Laffoon.

Laffoon lost everything – all his appliances, clothes and mementos. After trying to figure out what happened to his home to no avail, he decided to take legal action.

“I have hired an attorney. He’s doing this for me pro bono,” Laffoon tells us. “He’s hired an investigator and we’re looking into seeing if we could find out who torn my house down, and just get some answers on what’s going to happen next. “

Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield says the county is looking into it.

In the meantime, Laffoon has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the expenses.