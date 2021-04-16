‘Mystery’ wood washes up on Henderson riverfront

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A lot of items float down the Ohio River every year, but one thing recently has piqued some interest. A large piece of wood washed up on the riverfront in Henderson, but no one knows where it came from.

Some people have hypothesized that it’s part of a bridge or an old boat or building. The wood is about 40 feet long with pegs along one side. On the opposite side, there are holes spaced approximately every 32 inches. There are no nails, screws, or metal of any kind.

Eyewitness News has reached out to several divisions within the city, but no one has any answers.

Anyone with information on what this may be should call the Henderson Library.

(This story was originally published on April 16, 2021)