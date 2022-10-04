VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – Later this week, voters in Vanderburgh County will have a chance to hear from candidates ahead of the election.

The NAACP will host a candidate night Thursday at the C.K. Newsome Center. It will run from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Those invited include candidates for sheriff and prosecutor.

There will also be a mock voting machine available for anyone who may be apprehensive about using the devices or just want to learn more about how they work.

You will also be able to register to vote at the event if you need to do so.

Election Day is November 8.