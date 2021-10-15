NAACP raises concerns after confederate flag brought to Evansville high school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A group of students at Reitz High School are drawing attention on Friday for bringing a confederate flag to school. Now, the NAACP and the school are reacting.

An image surfaced showing students at Reitz High School in Evansville holding a confederate flag before school started on Friday morning. Eyewitness News was told that the student gave the flag to administrators and parents were contacted.

School leaders say they were made aware of the incident, became involved and used this opportunity as a teachable moment to explain why the flag is a divisive symbol and is unacceptable at school.

However, the president of the Evansville NAACP says that’s not enough, and is demanding more answers.

“Somebody else has already been teaching them, the school system is late,” said Reverend Gerald Arnold. “If they had already not been teaching this, that kid would not have brought that flag on the campus.”

Rev. Arnold told Eyewitness News that the FBI has been contacted along with the NAACP national office. He says an investigation is likely, and he is demanding answers from the EVSC.