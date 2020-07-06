Naked man arrested in Huntingburg

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT)- 43-year-old Michael Hiser was arrested after police responded to a report of a naked man passed out on a tractor in Huntingburg Monday morning.

While police were initially unable to locate Hiser, another caller reported seeing a naked man run across US 231 and officers were able to find him in a wood line near an apartment complex. Hiser was reportedly naked unaware of his location. He was arrested after being discharged from a local hospital and charged with public intoxication with a controlled substance and public nudity.

(This story was originally published on July 6, 2020)

