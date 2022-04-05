EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The name of the woman who was killed on April 3 in a fatal hit and run has been released by the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says that it, as well as the Evansville Police Department, are investigating the death of Megan Schaefer, 33, of Evansville, after she was struck by a motor vehicle on April 3 at a gas station in the 1900 Block of East Franklin Street. The coroner’s office says that an Autopsy was conducted on April 4, and the preliminary results from that examination are that Megan Schaefer died due to blunt force trauma of the head.

Final results are pending the final autopsy report.