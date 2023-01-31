HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials have released the names of seven officers involved in the west side Walmart shooting on January 19.

Police say Ronald Mosley II, 25, entered the store while employees were in the break room for a meeting and shot Amber Cook in the face. Another employee was able to escape and call 911, and according to Sergeant Anna Gray, officers arrived about 4 minutes after the call and immediately entered the store.

Police say Mosley shot at officers inside and outside of the store, and was shot and killed by officers after he was told to drop his gun. The following officers involved in the shooting have now been identified:

Captain Brent-Hoover

Sergeant Trudy Day

Sergeant Michael Condiff

Sergeant Crystal Thomas

Sergeant Jared LaFollette

Detective Nickolaus Henderson

Officer Michael Rose

Officials say more than 90 officers from the Evansville Police Department, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, and several other agencies, responded to the scene and none of them were injured.