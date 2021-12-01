“Napoleon Dynamite” coming to local theater

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Nearly fifteen years ago the classic Indie movie “Napoleon Dynamite” was released.

“Napoleon Dynamite” is coming to the Victory Theatre on March 11, 2022. Not just the movie, but Jon Heder, who played Napoleon Dynamite, will be there with two other actors. These actors are Efren Ramirez, who played Pedro, and Jon Gries, who played Uncle Rico. After the movie, a moderated discussion with the actors will happen.

Tickets will go on sale December 8 at 10 a.m. and start at $19. A limited number of VIP tickets are also available for $125, which include a premium seat for the show, a signed poster, and a meet & greet with all 3 actors. Tickets may be purchased at Ford Center Ticket Office or online.