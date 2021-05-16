Narcan kits now available in 2 Evansville locations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The city of Evansville now has two Narcan kits installed that are available to the public.

Narcan is a life-saving antidote for a person experiencing an opioid overdose.

The Evansville Recovery Alliance partnered with Overdose Lifeline of Indianapolis to put these kits outside in two locations. The two boxes are located at 1035 North Fourth Street and 30 East Virginia Street.

Director of the Evansville Recovery Alliance Lavender Timmons says it’s a good idea for people who are prescribed opioids for pain management to carry Narcan just in case they accidentally take too many of their prescribed pills or mix them with alcohol.

If you or someone you know is struggling with opioid use, you can reach out to the Evansville Recovery Alliance.