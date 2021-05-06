National Day of Prayer events held in the Tristate

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)-The 70th annual National Day of Prayer is being celebrated in the Tristate.

One event begins at 11:30 Thursday Morning on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn.

If it rains, the event will move to first Baptist church at 3rd and JR miller Boulevard.

If you are unable to attend in person, you can watch live on Facebook.

In Evansville, Mayor Winnecke is expected to read a proclamation from the city at the Four Freedoms Monument.

Participants will offer reflections and prayers each in their own faith tradition.

Singers from Mater Dei High School are set to perform. That event is scheduled to be around 12 p.m.

(This story was originally published May 6, 2021)